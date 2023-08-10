Man, 46, arrested after 'Twiglet' the dachshund 'dognapped' from Essex home

CCTV footage of the theft went viral on social media. Picture: Essex Police/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of 'dognapping' a pet dachshund from a home in Essex.

The man was arrested on August 4 and questioned on suspicion of burglary, Essex Police said.

He remained on police bail for the matter while an investigation continued, but police said he had been charged and remanded in custody over unrelated matters.

CCTV footage previously shared by police showed a masked burglar stealing the beloved miniature dachshund from her home last month.

Sixteen-month-old Twiglet was taken in broad daylight from her owners' house in the town of Saffron Walden.

She was reunited with her owner the following day thanks to a member of the public who got in touch after spotting a police appeal.

A spokesman for Braintree CID said: “We continue to work with colleagues in Bedfordshire as we pursue a number of key lines of enquiry in relation to this incident.

“I know there was a significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims of this burglary and our investigation is progressing.

“I would continue to ask anyone who may have relevant information or footage to come forward.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information.

Those with CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident has been urged to get in contact quoting the crime reference number 42/133293/23.

Alternatively, to make an anonymous report, contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.