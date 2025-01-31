Man, 55, denies murder after mother-of-six found unconscious on early morning dog walk

A man has appeared in court over the death of a woman who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk.

Mother-of-six Anita Rose left her house to take her springer spaniel, Bruce, for a walk at about 5am on July 24 last year.

The 57-year-old was later found unconscious by a cyclist having suffered a serious head injury near Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, at about 6.25am that day.

After being found on the track, Ms Rose was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died four days later.

Roy Barclay, 55, of no fixed address, appeared in court on Friday but denied murder.

Pleading not guilty to the charge, he appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, via prison video-link.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded him in custody until a trial at the same court from May 27 this year.

He set a further case management hearing for February 28.

Suffolk Police said a male cyclist found Ms Rose lying unconscious on a track road near the sewage works and railway line off Rectory Lane.

Ms Rose was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, having sustained a serious head injury and facial injuries.

Her pink jacket, seen in photos released by the force, was missing, with her dog Bruce’s lead wrapped around her leg.

The dog was not harmed in the incident.

A force spokesperson said at the time of the arrest: "On Monday, 21 October officers arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

"He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"Roy Barclay, 55, of no fixed abode, was charged tonight [Tuesday] with murder."

