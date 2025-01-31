Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67

Horrifying near-miss between passenger plane and helicopter just 24 hours before American Airlines crash killed 67. Picture: alamy / FlightAware

By Danielle de Wolfe

A horrifying near-miss between a passenger plane and helicopter in Washington DC reportedly took place just 24 hours before the American Airlines crash killed 67 people.

The incident is said to have also taken place as the aircraft came into land at Reagan National Airport - the very same airport where American Airlines Flight 5342 collided in midair with a Blackhawk helicopter.

The flight was forced to abort its landing at the Washington DC transport hub just a day before, with audio and flight paths revealing the close call.

Audio obtained by the Washington Post reveals Republic Airways Flight 4514 was forced to back out of landing as it approached the runway after a helicopter was spotted near its flight path.

The aircraft eventually made a second approach shortly after aborting the landing.

Republic Airways Flight 4514 was forced to back out of landing on Tuesday. Picture: FlightAware

It's left many questioning whether the disaster - thought to be the worst civil aviation disaster in nearly two decades - could have been avoided.

The incident, which is said to have taken place on Tuesday, saw the aircraft approach Reagan after departing Windsor Locks in Connecticut.

According to FlightRadar and FlightAware data, the plane was seen to dramatically gain altitude after first descending into Reagan National Airport.

The incident is eerily similar to the events of Wednesday night, when an American Airlines plane smashed into a US Army Black Hawk helicopter as it came into land at the airport.

It's thought the flight, which eventually landed safely, may hold clues to events surrounding Wednesday night's crash.

Washington, District Of Columbia, USA. 30th Jan, 2025. The remains of the Black Hawk helicopter in the Potomac River. It crashed midair into American Airlines Flight 5342 near Washington National Airport on the night of Jan. 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

It follows reports of understaffing at Washington DC air traffic control on the night of the crash.

It comes just hours after the black boxes belonging to the passenger plane that crashed with a military helicopter over Washington DC were recovered.

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the American Airlines regional jet late on Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, just across the river from Washington.

The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members, and three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators examine cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder recovered from the American Airlines passenger jet that crashed with an Army helicopter Wednesday night. Picture: Alamy

Police divers and boats are searching the water for bodies, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen river.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

It comes as President Donald Trump faced criticism for suggesting diversity policies contributed to the crash.

Mr Trump opened the news conference with a moment of silence honouring the crash victims, calling it an "hour of anguish" for the country.