Man, 57, sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder of partner in Swansea

By Chris Samuel

A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea.

Christopher Chandler was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Monday after an attack in which he repeatedly stabbed his long-term partner before leaving the blade of the knife which was used embedded in her.

South Wales Police officers were called just before 3pm on September 25 2022, responding to concerns for a woman on Orchard Street, Swansea, South Wales police said.

They found a woman, 43, with serious injuries resulting from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

She was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for treatment and to surgically remove the knife blade embedded in her back.

Chandler was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Constable Andrew Hirst, of Neath CID, who was the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the probe said: "This was no doubt an extremely frightening incident for the victim who remained in hospital for some time receiving treatment for the serious injuries caused in the violence demonstrated by Christopher Chandler.

Christopher Chandler. Picture: South Wales Police

"The woman continues to recover from the trauma and receive further support.

"The bravery shown by the victim is completely admirable and her strength throughout this process has been unwavering."

Detective Inspector Carl Price added: "South Wales Police takes all reports of domestic abuse very seriously. We are committed to protecting the lives of both adult and child victims of that abuse.

"Many abusers rely on silence so they can continue the abuse. If you are worried about a loved one or someone you know, please report it to us. We will listen."