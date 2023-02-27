Man, 57, sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder of partner in Swansea

27 February 2023, 21:35

A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea.
A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea. Picture: South Wales Police

By Chris Samuel

A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea.

Christopher Chandler was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Monday after an attack in which he repeatedly stabbed his long-term partner before leaving the blade of the knife which was used embedded in her.

South Wales Police officers were called just before 3pm on September 25 2022, responding to concerns for a woman on Orchard Street, Swansea, South Wales police said.

They found a woman, 43, with serious injuries resulting from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

She was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for treatment and to surgically remove the knife blade embedded in her back.

Read more: Rishi Sunak hails Brexit deal as he sells 'Windsor Framework' to MPs and Starmer says Labour will back it

Read more: 'Better than 50-50 chance energy bills won't rise in April', Martin Lewis says

Chandler was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Constable Andrew Hirst, of Neath CID, who was the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the probe said: "This was no doubt an extremely frightening incident for the victim who remained in hospital for some time receiving treatment for the serious injuries caused in the violence demonstrated by Christopher Chandler.

Christopher Chandler
Christopher Chandler. Picture: South Wales Police

"The woman continues to recover from the trauma and receive further support.

"The bravery shown by the victim is completely admirable and her strength throughout this process has been unwavering."

Detective Inspector Carl Price added: "South Wales Police takes all reports of domestic abuse very seriously. We are committed to protecting the lives of both adult and child victims of that abuse.

"Many abusers rely on silence so they can continue the abuse. If you are worried about a loved one or someone you know, please report it to us. We will listen."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Migration Italy Shipwreck

Death toll in Italy migrant tragedy rises to 64, with dozens missing

West Bank violence

Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage

Russia Seagal

Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal

A man, 21, has died and a teenage girl is in a critical condition after a crash involving three cars in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

Man, 21, dies as girl, 16, fights for her life after multi-vehicle crash in Dunbartonshire

Transgender women convicted of violent crimes will be barred from women's prisons

Trans women convicted of murder and sex crimes will be banned from female prisons

Romania Tate Appeal

Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

Martin Lewis has been campaigning to keep the energy price guarantee at its current level

'Better than 50-50 chance energy bills won't rise in April', Martin Lewis says

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson (R) is seen speaking from prison for the first time decades in footage from a new documentary. Credit: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?

Charles Bronson seen from inside prison for first time in decades ahead of parole hearing

John Caldwell was gunned down on Wednesday night

Police release CCTV of car used by New IRA gunmen who mowed down policeman John Caldwell in front of his young son

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher is 'there, but not there' insists ex-F1 boss

The Reichstag fire took place in 1933

Chance or Nazi plot? Exhumation of 1933 Reichstag fire 'arsonist' could show Hitler orchestrated blaze to stay in power

Peter Faulding (L) who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley has reportedly been struck from the National Crime Agency’s experts list.

Nicola Bulley diving expert Peter Faulding proud of work despite being 'cut from National Crime Agency list'

Support for earthquake victim children

Turkish football fans throw toys onto the pitch for child victims of earthquake as another tremor hits country

Collapsed buildings in Malatya

Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey

UK And EU Reach A Deal Over Post-Brexit Trade Arrangements For Northern Ireland

From sausages to sovereignty: What will the Brexit deal change for the UK?

Snow could hit the UK in the next few weeks

Snow to hit Britain as Beast from the East could plunge temperatures to record lows, Met Office warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greta Thunberg and other protesters

Greta Thunberg joins protest over wind farm on land used by reindeer herders

Gleb Pavlovsky

Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71

Mr Sunak outlined his deal to MPs but is waiting on whether Boris Johnson backs it

Rishi Sunak hails Brexit deal as he sells 'Windsor Framework' to MPs and Starmer says Labour will back it
Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

A Russian spy plane has been destroyed

Vladimir Putin's £274 million spy plane 'destroyed by drones' as pro-Ukraine partisans swoop
Supermarket shortages on tomatoesAlamy

Why are supermarkets rationing fruit and veg? Food shortage rules explained

Snowplough

Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos

Lidl and empty shelves

Lidl becomes fifth supermarket to ration fruit and veg as shortages bite Brits

Russian invasion of Ukraine

UN chief warns of ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine

Rishi Sunak alongside Irish border controls

Brexit deal: Northern Ireland Protocol explained

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr said today is a big day for the UK - and Mr Sunak's time as prime minister

Andrew Marr: This Brexit deal is a big moment for the UK - and Rishi Sunak's premiership

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit