Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond

10 July 2023, 12:32

Detectives are looking for a man after a man was seriously injured following an unprovoked assault in Richmond.
Detectives are looking for a man after a man was seriously injured following an unprovoked assault in Richmond. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 60-year-old man has been left seriously injured after being attacked during a walk with his family in Richmond.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At around 11:40am on May 17, the victim was with his family in High Park Road, near to Kew Gardens Station in Richmond, when he passed a man in the street.

A few minutes later they passed each other again when the man was punched and fell to the floor, sustaining a serious injury.

He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a bleed on the brain before being discharged a few days later, Metropolitan Police said.

He will continue to need treatment for the foreseeable future, the force added.

Police have since launched a hunt for the man they believe to be responsible for the attack.

The suspect is described as white, tall, of large build, with dark stringy shoulder length hair.

He was wearing a blue top and dark trousers, and is believed to have been with two dogs - both believed to be German Shepherds. One was black and the other brown and black.

There have been no arrests as of yet.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 2860/17 May.

Alternatively to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

