Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

Emergency services are at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A schoolboy has been arrested after a teacher was stabbed at a secondary school in Gloucestershire.

Police were called at 9.10am on Monday to reports of a pupil having stabbed a teacher at a school in Tewkesbury.

The school was locked down and the adult taken to hospital "with a suspected stab wound", Gloucestershire Police said.

Parents and carers of pupils at the school have been advised to go to Dobbies Garden Centre on Diamond Road to get assistance from police.

Parents were originally sent a message from the school at around 9.30 saying: "A message to all parents and carers: Tewkesbury Academy has gone into lockdown this morning.'Please do not attend the site or ring. We will make more information available shortly."

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 09:08hrs to an incident in Tewkesbury on Monday 10 July. We sent three double-crewed land ambulances and two operations officers. We conveyed one patient by land to Gloucester Royal Hospital."

Meanwhile, teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School said in a Facebook post that the school had also been locked down on police advice.

"An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down," they said.

"We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

"We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

"During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

"We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more."

Gloucestershire Police said in a statement: "An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

"We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident."