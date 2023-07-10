Breaking News

Schoolboy arrested after 'teacher stabbed' at school in Gloucestershire

10 July 2023, 10:58 | Updated: 10 July 2023, 11:48

Emergency services are at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A schoolboy has been arrested after a teacher was stabbed at a secondary school in Gloucestershire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called at 9.10am on Monday to reports of a pupil having stabbed a teacher at a school in Tewkesbury.

The school was locked down and the adult taken to hospital "with a suspected stab wound", Gloucestershire Police said.

Parents and carers of pupils at the school have been advised to go to Dobbies Garden Centre on Diamond Road to get assistance from police.

Parents were originally sent a message from the school at around 9.30 saying: "A message to all parents and carers: Tewkesbury Academy has gone into lockdown this morning.'Please do not attend the site or ring. We will make more information available shortly."

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 09:08hrs to an incident in Tewkesbury on Monday 10 July. We sent three double-crewed land ambulances and two operations officers. We conveyed one patient by land to Gloucester Royal Hospital."

Read more: Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash as family pay tribute to 'light of their lives'

Read more: Driver of Land Rover that ploughed into Wimbledon school, killing girl, 8, 'had a seizure and bit through her tongue'

Meanwhile, teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School said in a Facebook post that the school had also been locked down on police advice.

"An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down," they said.

"We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.

"We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

"During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.

"We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more."

Gloucestershire Police said in a statement: "An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

"We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Detectives are looking for a man after a man was seriously injured following an unprovoked assault in Richmond.

Man, 60, left with bleed on the brain after random attack while walking with family in Richmond

Large parts of the UK were hit by heavy downpours over the weekend

Brits have long wait until heatwave: Exact date July downpours expected to end

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Kremlin says Putin met Wagner Group leader days after abortive mutiny

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sweden’s Nato bid could be approved if EU opens doors to Turkey: Erdogan

Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister says he will leave politics after next election

Mikala Jones reportedly died as a result of blood loss caused by a 'severed femoral artery'.

'This is too soon': Hawaiian surfer, 44, dies after ‘severing femoral artery’ on Bali waves as family pay tribute

Police hunting Madeleine McCann issue update after reservoir search

'Please don’t expect too much': Detectives hunting reservoir for Madeleine McCann issue update

Six women are taking action over alleged failures to stop David Carrick

Six women to sue Met over 'failures to stop rapist cop David Carrick'

Joe Biden meets Rishi Sunak in Downing Street

Joe Biden hails ‘rock solid’ relationship with UK as he meets Rishi Sunak amid row over cluster bombs

Vladimir Putin

Russian air strike on Ukrainian school during aid distribution branded war crime

Salvamento Marítimo rescuers have been searching for the missing boats.

'Families very worried' as at least 300 migrants including children go missing at sea off Canary Islands

Joe Biden (l) arriving in Britain will hold talks with Rishi Sunak and King Charles amid row over cluster bombs in Ukraine

Joe Biden to meet Rishi Sunak and King Charles ahead of Nato summit - amid row over cluster bombs

A man looks on to a swollen river

Schools closed in Indian capital after monsoon floods kill at least 15

easyJet has cancelled hundreds of summer flights from Gatwick - including some at extremely short notice

Summer holiday chaos as easyJet cancels 1,700 flights to and from Gatwick due to air traffic control delays

YouTube media personality Logan Paul

US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

Flooding in New York

One dead after flooding overwhelms roads in New York state

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victoria Azarenka was booed by the Wimbledon crowd after being defeated by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka glares as she’s booed off Wimbledon court - before blasting 'drunk' fans
Police have made an appeal for 23-year-old Sam Gray.

Man, 23, wanted by police in connection with serious assault in Uxbridge

A woman mourns at a grave

Data shows how many Russians have died in Ukraine

Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during a gig in Vienna

Harry Styles hit in face with object thrown from crowd during Vienna show

Bosnia Srebrenica Anniversary

Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to pay respects to Srebrenica massacre victims

Chinese landslide

Outdoor work limited as China struggles with heat, flooding and drought

Biden NATO

Nato members prepare for summit in Lithuania amid cluster bomb disagreements

The BBC presenter has been suspended

'What have you done?': BBC presenter accused of paying teen for sexual pictures 'called them twice to drop complaint'
Japan Heavy Rain

Two dead as heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in south-west Japan

South Korea NATO Yoon

South Korean leader to speak on North’s nuclear ambitions at Nato summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit