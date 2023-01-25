Man, 61, arrested after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock ‘assaulted’ on Tube

Police said a man had been arrested after Matt Hancock was targeted on the Tube and called a 'murderer'. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting Matt Hancock on the Tube.

The politician was approached at Westminster station in footage circulating online.

He was called a ‘murderer’ in front of commuters on a packed train.

British Transport Police said in a statement: "We received a report of a man being assaulted and harassed at Westminster Underground station at 8.47am yesterday morning (January 24).

🚨 | BREAKING: A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly ASSAULTING Matt Hancock on the Tube pic.twitter.com/Skg11Yjpiz — Politics UK (@POLITlCSUK) January 25, 2023

"A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence and remains in custody. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock described the incident as an "unpleasant encounter"

They added: "Matt wants to put on record his thanks to Transport for London and the British Transport Police for their extraordinary work."