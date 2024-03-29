Man, 61, charged with non-recent sexual offences in Northern Ireland

By Kit Heren

A 61-year-old man has been charged with non-recent sexual offences in Northern Ireland.

Police also arrested and charged a 57-year-old woman with aiding abetting additional offences.

Officers did not name either the man or the woman.

Police said: "Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.

"A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

"Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 24 April.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."