Man, 83, charged with murder of 84-year-old woman found dead in Dunstable home

25 January 2025, 17:17

An 83-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 84-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable.
An 83-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 84-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable. Picture: Google Maps

By James Spry

An 83-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman after the 84-year-old was found dead in her Dunstable home.

Margaret Worby was discovered at her Kingsbury Avenue property on Thursday afternoon after police responded to reports of an injured woman just after 1.40pm.

Emergency services pronounced Ms Worby dead at the scene, Bedfordshire Police said.

Roger Worby, also of Kingsbury Avenue, was charged with murder and appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on Saturday, police said.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, the force added.

It comes just days after a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was killed in a 'targeted attack' in Luton.

Read more: Teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in busy part of Bedfordshire

Read more: Boy, 14, charged with murder of Leo Ross after 12-year-old stabbed

Police arrested the individual in connection with an incident in Turners Road North on Monday, the force confirmed.A 46-year-old woman died and a woman in her 20s sustained injuries, Bedfordshire Police said.

A manhunt was launched as the force launched a murder investigation.Officers made the arrest during the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He currently remains in police custody.Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We are currently carrying out numerous lines of enquiry in relation to this murder. In particular, we are actively seeking Jacob Clark, who is from Luton.

"We understand Jacob to have close cropped hair which may mean he looks different from the image provided."We have also issued a CCTV still from near the scene of the incident.

"This is a murder investigation, and as such I would urge anyone who knows where Jacob is to contact police immediately. If you believe you have seen him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away.

"I would like to remind the public that we are treating this as a targeted attack and we are maintaining a high police presence in the area for additional reassurance."

