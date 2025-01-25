Man, 83, charged with murder of 84-year-old woman found dead in Dunstable home

An 83-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 84-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable. Picture: Google Maps

By James Spry

An 83-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman after the 84-year-old was found dead in her Dunstable home.

Margaret Worby was discovered at her Kingsbury Avenue property on Thursday afternoon after police responded to reports of an injured woman just after 1.40pm.

Emergency services pronounced Ms Worby dead at the scene, Bedfordshire Police said.

Roger Worby, also of Kingsbury Avenue, was charged with murder and appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on Saturday, police said.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, the force added.

