Teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in busy part of Bedfordshire

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Bedford, police say. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Bedford, police say.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Riverfield Drive, Bedford, on Friday at 2pm.

An unnamed man in his 20s was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after.

The 18-year-old was arrested and placed in police custody for questioning on Friday after a murder inquiry was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Although the victim has not yet been formally identified, police said his family are being supported.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: "We understand that incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the man who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

"This incident happened in a busy area with several people present.

"If you witnessed this or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch.

"There is no place for knife crime within our society and we will continue to do what we can to tackle this."

Police have asked anyone with any information to visit the Bedfordshire Police website or call 101 quoting Operation Konic.