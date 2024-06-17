Live

General Election LIVE: Reform to launch 'contract' today, Labour seek closer trade ties with EU

17 June 2024, 07:05 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 08:48

Nigel Farage will announce his Party's contract with voters and Labour kicks off a week of campaigning on the economy.

Nigel Farage is set to unveil Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party dubs a “contract” with voters, in Wales on Monday.

Rachel Reeves will highlight Labour’s plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth fund as she kicks off a week of campaigning on the economy.

LBC has announced two exclusive back-to-back election phone-ins with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer, where they will be questioned directly by LBC's callers live on air.

The Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer to take your calls

Britain’s Next PM, hosted by Nick Ferrari, will give LBC’s audiences unique and unfiltered access to the two main contenders for Prime Minister. 

Sir Keir Starmer will appear tomorrow, Tuesday, 18th June, followed by Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, 19th June.

You can ask your question here

Katy Ronkin

Was calling the Election a 'massive own goal'?

Asked whether calling the General Election was a "massive own goal", Mr Shapps said "that's a decision that only the prime minister can make. It wasn't my decision."

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast a Labour majority "will be no different" to previous governments, saying "they are gonna cost you a lot of money".

The Defence Secretary admitted frustration has caused people to go for Reform UK,  but said "at the end only two people can be in Downing Street", Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer. 

He said voting anything other than Conservative will give Labour "unchecked power."

Martha Dean

Sunday catch up: Lewis Goodall grills Wes Streeting on social care

Katy Ronkin

Grant Shapps accepts Tories are 'the underdog' in election

Defence secretary Grant Shapps says "people who want to see a decent country" should vote for the Conservatives.

The candidate for Welwyn Hatfield said there is a "risk of unchecked power" if Labour win a supermajority. 

Despite accepting the Tories are "the underdog" Mr Shapps said "polls have a history of showing a snapshot in time" and to "wait and see on the actual poll that matters" on 4th July. 

Martha Dean

Rachel Reeves to seek closer ties to EU if elected

Labour’s shadow chancellor has suggested she could revise parts of Boris Johnson’s 2020 Brexit deal, including:

  • Closer alignment with EU rules in the chemicals and veterinary sectors

  • Better touring rights for UK artists

  • greater mutual recognition of qualifications for financial services workers

She told reporters: “We would look to improve our trading relationship with Europe.

“I don’t think anyone voted Leave because they were not happy that chemicals regulations were the same across Europe.”

Katy Ronkin

'Starmergeddon': Poll shows a 262 Labour majority

Director of polling agency Deltapoll Joe Twyman tells Nick Ferrari on Breakfast, "the Conservatives have not been ahead in any published poll since 6th December 2021".

He said the "broad trends are consistent" and polls show "significant and sustained leads for Labour".

He continued that Survation's recent mega poll was in "the lower end of Labour lead".

Read more here: Labour landslide could see Tories winning just 72 seats, poll finds, as Rishi Sunak's party faces 'electoral extinction'

Martha Dean

Watch: Can Clark beat the clock?

Our political reporter, Natasha Clark, joined LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast to preview the day's top political stories.

Katy Ronkin

Labour's net zero black hole?

Conservatives have accused Keir Starmer of creating a £4.5billion tax black hole, casting doubt over their net zero spending plans.

It follows comments from Wes Streeting on Sunday that Labour's manifesto is not the "sum total" of its spending plans ahead of the General Election.

Read more: Labour's net zero black hole? Tories accuse Starmer of £4.5bn budget shortfall as tax hikes loom

Katy Ronkin

What to expect today

– It’s the economy, stupid

Rachel Reeves will highlight Labour’s plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth fund as she kicks off a week of campaigning on the economy.

The shadow chancellor will pledge to hold a global investment summit in the first 100 days of entering government when she hosts members of her British infrastructure council on Monday morning.

Bosses from Lloyds, Santander and M&G are among the group convened by Ms Reeves, who said a Labour government would “hit the ground running to show that Britain is open for business”.

It comes after she signalled Labour would seek closer trade ties with the EU, including closer alignment in the chemicals and veterinary sectors, and a better deal for financial services workers.

After the London meeting, she is expected to head to a southern England port with Sir Keir Starmer to promote their wealth fund plan.

Labour has pledged to invest £7.3 billion in the fund over the course of the next parliament if it wins the General Election to help create 650,000 new jobs.

– PM’s return

Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail, heading to East Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East of England as opinion polls continue to show his party crashing to defeat.

His prime ministerial duties have kept him away from campaigning since he was at the G7 summit on Thursday and Friday, followed on Saturday by Trooping the Colour and a major international summit on Ukraine in Switzerland.

The Conservatives renewed their tax attacks on Labour, with Mr Sunak decrying his rivals’ pledges as a “con” and Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho claiming their energy policy would be a “triple whammy” for the UK.

The Tories said Labour’s ban on new oil and gas licences could lead to an estimated £4.5 billion in lost tax revenues over the next 10 years, though Sir Keir’s party dismissed this as “more desperate nonsense”.

– Farage draws up contract with voters

Nigel Farage is set to unveil Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party dubs a “contract” with voters, at 1pm in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

The party leader said he is “launching a crusade to defend British values” and that the location was chosen “because it shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

– Fuelling the countryside

The Liberal Democrats have proposed an expansion of fuel duty relief for rural motorists to 20 new areas, including Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria and Shropshire.

Sir Ed Davey, who is expected to promote the plan during a campaign visit to one of those places, said it would be “a real rescue plan to support rural communities struggling with outrageous pump prices”.

The party said the expansion, which would be the subject of a consultation to determine the new areas, would be funded by an additional £7 million-a-year by the end of the next parliament.

– North of the border

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney is expected to say that the SNP is the only major party with a “truly left-of-centre manifesto” in a campaign speech in Stornoway ahead of the launch of the policy document this week.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Lib Dems are promising to “lift up Scottish education” as they pitch their offering on Monday.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that “momentum is with Scottish Labour” as his party’s election battle bus sets off from South Queensferry.

– Get tactical

The Best for Britain campaign group is set to publish its tactical voting recommendations for the General Election.

Katy Ronkin

Good morning

Good morning, Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Katy Ronkin

