Owner of cow rammed by police gives update on its condition and says officers should be fired for 'disgusting' incident

By Kit Heren

The owner of a cow rammed by police in Surrey has given an update on its condition and called for the officers involved to be fired.

Footage emerged on Saturday of Surrey Police officers ramming the cow twice in a bid to restrain it after it had got loose on a residential street in Staines.

In the video the police car can be seen to slam into a cow that is standing on a residential street. The stunned cow then gets to its feet again, before being rammed by the police car a second time. Following the second hit, the cow remains on the ground, with officers exiting their vehicle in order to assess the situation.

Police said that it had been reported to them that the cow had run at people and also damaged a car.

Kate, the partner of the farmer who owns the cow, said: "Honestly, when I saw the video, I thought he should lose his job.

Police try to stop an escaped cow by ramming it with their car in Feltham, West London pic.twitter.com/kRTnGRr5SH — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 15, 2024

"I just thought it was disgusting, I couldn't believe it," she told Sky News.

"I don't know if it was his decision to drive at the animal or whether he was instructed to, but the police, when they got out of the car looked pretty agitated themselves."

She said it was a shame she hadn't been contacted by the police about the cow or called a vet to use a tranquiliser on it. Kate said the cow "wasn't that out of control, just spooked".

She added: "I can only imagine the police that did it have no idea about farm animals."

Kate added that the cow may have escaped by swimming across a river next to the field it was grazing in.

She said the cow has now been seen by a vet and is eating and drinking again, but was "really agitated" and "really scared".

"I don't know whether she will live," she said. "She could have died of the shock but hopefully she'll live."

Footage of the incident shocked viewers, with even the Home Secretary weighing in.

James Cleverly said: "I can think of no reasonable need for this action.

"I've asked for a full, urgent explanation for this. It appears to be unnecessarily heavy handed."

Following the emergence of the footage, Surrey Police issued a statement, with the force noting it responded to reports of a loose cow in Staines-upon-Thames at around 8.55pm on Friday evening.

The police said that the "cow was running loose throughout the evening on a number of main roads and during this time, we received numerous calls from the public reporting a car being damaged and it running at members of the public.

"Given these reports, officers were extremely concerned about the public’s safety, and over a period of a number of hours tried a number of options to safely capture the cow.

"Unfortunately, these were unsuccessful, and the decision was made to stop it using a police car. This matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course."

The cow was eventually moved to a nearby farm during the early hours of June 15, according to the force, assisted by a member of the public.

Following the news, a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct has now said: “We have been notified by Surrey Police about this incident and that a referral will be made in due course.

"When we receive it we will carry out an assessment to determine what further action is required by us.”