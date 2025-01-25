Breaking News

Boy, 14, charged with murder of Leo Ross after 12-year-old stabbed

Leo Ross, 12, was murdered in a stabbing in Birmingham earlier this week. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Jacob Paul

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross, who was stabbed to death in Birmingham earlier this week.

Leo suffered fatal knife wounds to the stomach on Tuesday afternoon and was discovered near Scribers Lane, Hall Green, according to West Midlands Police.

He died in hospital at 19:30 GMT that night.

A family described him as "the most beautiful, kind child" and "the nicest kid you would meet".

They said in a statment: "We want everyone to know what an amazing, kind, loving boy Leo was.

"Not only has Leo’s life been taken, all of our lives have as well."Leo will be truly missed by all of us. He was loved so much by everyone.

"The family want to thank the school, the police and everyone involved in the investigation and supporting us all through this horrific time."

The 14-year-old suspect, who legally cannot be named because of his age, was arrested on Tuesday night following the incident.

The accused has been remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday after his charge on Saturday afternoon for Leo's murder and possession of a bladed article.

Police also said the 14-year-old has received six additional charges for different assaults.

They include an assault on a woman on 22 October, 2024, and two assaults on a PC on November 26, 2024.

The boy has also been charged on two separate occasions with serious assault on a woman, on January 19 and 20, 2025.

He was also charged with assault on a woman on January 21, 2025.

West Midlands Police said: "The tragic death of Leo has had a devastating impact on his family, friends, school and the wider community.

"Our officers continue to have a high-profile presence in the area to offer support and reassurance.The investigation into Leo’s death continues and we are still appealing for anyone with information."

You can get in touch with the force via 101 or Live Chat, or send information directly at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk