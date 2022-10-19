Man, 88, found dead at assisted living complex as woman, 53, arrested on suspicion of murder

School Lane. Picture: Google Maps

By Fran Way

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead at an assisted living complex.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after the 88-year-old man was found dead in Banbury, near Oxfordshire, on Monday night.

Officers were called to the assisted living housing on School Lane at 7.26pm.

Detective Inspector Alice Broad said: “Following our initial enquiries, a 53-year-old woman from Northamptonshire was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody at this time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation and our enquiries thus far indicate there is no threat to the wider community.

“There is a scene watch in place at an assisted living complex in School Lane, in order to allow us to carry out forensic examinations of the property.

“There is likely to be a police presence in the area for a number of days, so if you have any concerns or questions then please ask one of our officers or staff.

“We will continue to keep the public updated as our investigation continues.

“The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.”