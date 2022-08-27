Man accused of fatally stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte is 'attacked in prison'

Lilia, 9, was stabbed to death in July. Picture: Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

The man accused of stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte to death in Boston has been attacked in prison.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with the murder of Lilia in July.

He was remanded in custody by a judge at Lincoln Crown Court earlier in August, and has been held at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

But according to The Sun Mr Skebas was attacked by another inmate at the Category A prison and 'left for dead'.

Read more: Even well-off Brits earning £45,000 a year will suffer in coming months, chancellor warns

The paper said he was transferred to hospital via air ambulance, and was discharged after one night.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was treated in hospital for injuries following an assault by another prisoner.

"We are unable to comment further while police investigate."

It is believed Lilia suffered a stab wound while playing with her sister in Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

Lilia died following an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm on July 28, where she is believed to have suffered a stab wound.

Following a combination of intelligence and information supplied by the public, armed officers arrested Mr Skebas in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on July 31.

Lincolnshire Police said at the time that Lilia's parents were being supported by specially trained officers.

Read more: Charles 'makes regular morning visits to Queen' amid her mobility issues in 'unusual' move

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: "This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston, and further afield.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia's family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation, and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lilia's death.

"Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We'll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.

"Finally, I'd like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff."

Mr Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, will next appear in court for a plea hearing on September 19.