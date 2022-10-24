Man and woman charged with murder of Islington man whose body is yet to be found

Frank McKeever was 63 at the time of his death. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man from Islington, North London, whose body is yet to be found.

Frank McKeever, 63 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen walking along Highbury Park, North London, in August last year and has been described by family as 'cheerful and gentle'.

Surie Suksiri, 30, and Juned Sheikh, 47, both from London, were charged with Mr McKeever's murder yesterday.

Both were arrested and subsequently released under investigation on two separate occasions, in September and October 2021, respectively.

They are due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 24.

The charge of the duo follows a police appeal that was made ahead of the one year anniversary of Mr McKeever's disappearance, in which they offered a £20,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Speaking at the time, Mr McKeever's family said: "He seemed happy and positive about the future and he had remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City.

"We really miss his cheerful and gentle personality and his sense of humour. He had a zest for life and loved chatting to people and was no doubt looking forward to celebrating his birthday on the 31st August and the bank holiday weekend."