Man, 49, arrested after boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run in Kent

William Brown died at the scene. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been arrested after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Folkestone, Kent.

The crash happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 6 December on the A259 in Kent.

Two cars were involved in the crash on the Sandgate Esplanade in Folkestone, with one of them leaving the scene before the police and the ambulance arrived.

William Brown was declared dead at the scene.

Police confirmed on Thursday evening that a man, 49, has been arrested and is being questioned.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 5.15pm on Thursday 7 December, a 49-year-old man from the Dymchurch area was arrested and taken into custody.

"Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23."

It comes after William’s father earlier launched an appeal for the driver to hand themselves into police.

His father, Mr Brown, said in a video filmed in his son’s bedroom: “At 5.35pm last night, Wednesday, December 6, we lost our son who was hit in a hit-and-run trying to collect his football.

"If you have any information at all, any inkling, or anything you saw when you drove past, or anything at all.”