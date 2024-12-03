Man arrested over death of young mother, 25, killed in ‘hit and run’ after e-bike rammed by Land Rover

Alana Armstrong, 25, died of catastrophic injuries following a hit and run attack with a 4x4. Picture: Supplied

By Josef Al Shemary

A man has been arrested over the death of a mother who was killed after the drivers of a 4x4 rammed her off her e-bike before speeding away.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday December 3.

He is being held at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby and will be interviewed by officers.

Alana Armstrong, 25, suffered 'catastrophic' injuries when she was knocked her off the bike as she was riding along a country lane in Derbyshire on Tuesday, November 26.

The mother of a six-year-old boy was riding pillion, with the man who was the main rider of the bike also knocked off.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, however it is understood one of his legs has been amputated below the knee.

The 4x4 had been following both the bike the victims were on, and a second e-bike.

The drivers of the 4x4, thought to be a dark-coloured Land Rover Discovery, did not stop at the scene on Batley Lane in Pleasley, near Mansfield.

Two people were initially arrested in connection with the incident and were released without charge.

Ms Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Social media

The collision happened in Batley Lane, Pleasley, Derbyshire at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November. Picture: Derbyshire Police

'Devastated'

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw, said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

The police is still appealing for information from the public, as they say there were two people in the car that rammed Alana.

They urge anyone who saw the car, which is believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in the Pleasley area before 8pm to come forward.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.

”Anyone with information can contact us, in confidence, using any of the below methods with reference 24*705090:

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

“Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones.

"My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.

“The Land Rover Discovery that rammed the e-bike had pursued two bikes through the village – and drove off up Batley Lane – onto Rowthorne Lane – and the last known sighting of it was at this junction, turning right onto the A617 towards New Houghton.

“Since Tuesday a team of detectives have been working non-stop, searching the site where Alana was killed, conducting house-to-house enquiries, and scouring CCTV in the area.

A man was driving the vehicle, with a woman in the passenger seat, Derbyshire Police said. Picture: Derbyshire Police

The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton. Picture: Derbyshire Police

“We have already received a significant amount of information from the public and I want to thank everyone who has come forward already to help our investigation.

“However, I know that there is more information out – and there are people who know who the person responsible is.

“Specifically, we know that there were two people in the Land Rover Discovery, that was manufactured between 2004 and 2009, that night – a man driving the vehicle and woman in the passenger seat.

“We urgently want to hear from anyone who may know those two people, who has seen a Land Rover Discovery that may have damage to its front end – or who knows of a vehicle matching that description that may have been recently repaired or had parts replaced.

“We also really want to speak to anyone who may have CCTV – in particular along the A617 from this junction heading towards New Houghton.

“Finally – I want to return to Alana.

Batley Lane. Picture: Google Maps

“As an officer, as a member of the local community, and as a father, I am devastated for her little boy, her family, and her friends and we will do all we can to find those responsible.”

DCI Claudia Musson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an understandably shocking incident that has left a family grieving the loss of a young woman.

“A team of detectives have been working non-stop since the incident took place and have generated significant lines of enquiry.

Land Rover Discovery. Picture: Alamy

“We are, however, wanting to hear from anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Of particular interest is anyone with information about a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, it may be that you saw it in the area around the time of the incident – or you have seen a vehicle matching this description that may have sustained damage or been recently repaired.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said anyone with information should contact them and quote reference 24*705090.