Seizure of 'death trap' e-bikes capable of hitting '70mph' surge in police crack down

E-bikes capable of reaching 70mph can be modified for as little as £300.

Police seizures of illegally modified electric bikes, known as e-bikes, have soared over the last year amid fears for pedestrian safety.

UK police forces seized 937 e-bikes in the year up to August 11, a Freedom of Information request has revealed, including one capable of reaching 70mph.

This marks an increase of over 400 when compared to the previous 12 months.

E-bikes in the UK have their speed capped at 15.5mph, with their motors designed to cut out when exceeding that.

But, according to the PA News Agency, police are increasingly finding bikes capable of much faster speeds.

Police often find e-bikes that have been essentially converted into mopeds or motorbikes with modifications that allow them to be powered with the pedals being turned.

Cycle Team were at Bank Junction this morning when PC 612 spotted this homemade monster of an illegal e-bike. Video shows top speed of 73mph with no pedalling, and it has an almost 2000 watt motor (legal limits are 15.5mph & 250w). We seized it. PS10 FORD pic.twitter.com/0TowGuwr9R — City Police Officers (@CityPoliceCops) February 16, 2024

Conversion kits are available online for as little as £300.

City of London Police recently seized an e-bike capable of reaching 70mph, which featured an electronic display indicating it had covered more than 6,000 miles.

The e-bike had a motor with a maximum power output was 500 watts - twice the legal limit - as well as severely worn out tyres and a bundle of loose electric wires stored in a soaking wet pouch.

An officer at the scene described it as "a death trap", adding: "This could easily kill him or someone else."

The driver faced no criminal action but his bike was seized by police.

Acting Sergeant Chris Hook said the speed and weight of these illegally modified e-bikes also "massively" heightens the danger for pedestrians.

He said: "The high speed and power of these vehicles means they're ideal for riders to come in, take the phone and get away before the victim knows what's happened."

"The heaviest one I've seen was in excess of 50kg. That bike (could reach over) 60mph.

"If that impacts with somebody, it's likely to cause either serious injury or, God forbid, death."

Acting Sgt Hook warned that anyone caught riding an illegally adapted e-bikes could face prosecution for a variety of offences such as not having insurance and number plates.

However, on most occasions no action outside of destroying the vehicle is taken.

Anyone over 14 can ride an e-bike without a license or insurance.