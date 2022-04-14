Irish police probe ‘serial killer link’ after two victims found mutilated in their homes

Detectives are investigating two murders in Ireland
Detectives are investigating two murders in Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Detectives have launched two murder investigations after the deaths of two men who were found with devastating injuries in suspected homophobic attacks in their own homes in Ireland.

Gardai are conducting two separate murder inquiries after the violent deaths of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, in the town of Sligo on the west coast.

Both men were found dead in their own homes this week having suffered severe injuries.

Detectives are investigating a potential homophobic motive and have issued safety advice to people using dating apps.

A suspect, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of Mr Snee's body in his apartment in Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The man, who was detained in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday, remained in custody on Thursday.

Detectives can question him for a total of 24 hours, excluding breaks.

Mr Moffitt's body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

The body of Aidan Moffitt was found on Monday
The body of Aidan Moffitt was found on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Gardai are also investigating a third recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder investigations.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Garda Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken said gardai were keeping an "open mind" about motivation.

"We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate-related motive to these murders," he said.

Irish premier Micheal Martin and other Government ministers have condemned the murders and LGBT Ireland, a support service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, has expressed shock and concern.

Vigils for the two victims have been planned in Sligo, Dublin and several other cities across Ireland on Friday evening.

