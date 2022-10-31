Man arrested for attempted murder after commuter shoved onto tube tracks and another two attacked

Finchley Road Underground Station. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a commuter was pushed onto tube tracks and a two other people were attacked.

On Thursday, police launched a manhunt after a series of assaults on the London Underground.

The first unprovoked attack happened at 11.50am on October 27 at Baker Street Station.

The suspect was then seen at Finchley Road Station 10 minutes later where they pushed another man onto the tracks.

A third victim also came forward to say he was assaulted by the same man on the train from Finchley Road.

The British Transport Police then released CCTV of the person who they were hunting after the ‘concerning incidents’ and warned the public to stay away.

This evening, a 37-year-old man was arrested after two off duty police officers identified the man in the CCTV as he travelled on the Central Line.

We're pleased to update that a 37-year-old man has been arrested after a man was pushed on the tracks and two others assaulted on the Underground last week.



He was identified by two off duty officers on the Central Line this afternoon. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal. pic.twitter.com/uKSdBl1A8g — British Transport Police (@BTP) October 31, 2022

Police will have 24 hours to question him before making the decision to charge him or release him. Officers can apply to the Magistrates’ Court for an order which means they can question suspects for a further 24 hours in more serious crimes – like attempted murder.