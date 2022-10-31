Delivery driver, 21, killed in gang shootout in Brixton 'on last week of work before moving back to Brazil'

A victim was named as Guilherme Messias Da Silva. Picture: Social media/Instagram

By Will Taylor

An "innocent" delivery driver who was among two men shot dead in a suspected gang attack in Brixton.

The shootout, which took place on Railton Road in south London on Sunday night, came after two cars headed down the road and one was involved in a crash with a moped.

The moped driver died of his injuries.

Police said a man from one of the cars got out after the crash and was pursued by an armed male who shot him.

The moped driver has been named as 21-year-old Deliveroo driver named as Guilherme Messias Da Silva, who was said to be on his last job of the night.

The two deaths came at the end of a weekend of violence in the capital. A man was stabbed to death in Wembley, north west London, on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man was killed in a stabbing close to Waterloo station on Saturday. There is no suggestion the incidents are linked.

Mr Messias Da Silva, believed to be of Brazilian descent, had no family in the area and had planned to "move home" after his "last week working in the UK", a friend at the scene said.

The friend told MyLondon that a damaged motorbike at the scene belonged to the victim and added: "I knew him for two years. He was a good boy, hard working."

The aftermath of the shooting left a ruined car and a bike crashed near parked vehicles. Picture: Alamy

The motorbike was on its side further down the road from a crashed car.

That car had its entire bonnet missing, with the engine lying yards away on the road and a wheel had been ripped off the front passenger side completely.

No arrests have so far been made in connection with the shooting, which took place at 7.50pm on the quiet, residential street on Sunday.

Brixton resident Sebastian Morrison told MyLondon: "Shots were heard and a policewoman at scene told me it was a shooting. 12 shots were heard by locals, fire exchanged between a pair on a moped and people in a car. The car is crashed at the scene."

He added there were "lots of witnesses", given the street was busy at the time.

Railton Road, near where the shooting happened. Picture: Google Street View

Police officers, firearm officers, paramedics and an air ambulance were all called, with CPR being performed on one victim according to eye-witnesses, before the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed overnight, with a heavy police presence remaining in the area as they investigate what happened.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing Lambeth and Southwark, said: "I am shocked and saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically lost their lives. This incident will cause a great deal of concern throughout the local community and across London.

"We are supporting Specialist Crime detectives, who are working at pace to confirm the specific sequence of events and identify and arrest those responsible.

"Local officers are on the scene and patrolling the local area to speak to local residents, seek witnesses and provide visible reassurance. I would urge anyone with any information however small to come forward to help bring whoever is responsible to justice."

Police are awaiting formal identification of the victims, with post-mortems set to be held in due course.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6166/30Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.