Breaking News

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Stephen Rigley

A man has been arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last November.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested at an address in the Cheltenham area at about 6.45am on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

He is alleged to be a member of the organised crime group which conspired to transport the migrants to the UK in a small boat.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where extradition proceedings will begin.

The vessel sank after leaving the French coast leading to the death of all but two of those aboard. Four people remain missing.

French police carry on a stretcher an unidentified body discovered off the Sangatte beach, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Read More: Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker

NCA Deputy Director Craig Turner said: "This is a significant arrest, and comes as part of extensive inquiries into the events leading to these tragic deaths in the Channel.

"The individual detained today is suspected of having played a key role in the manslaughter of those who died.

"Working closely with our French partners we are determined to do all we can to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost, and disrupt and dismantle the cruel organised criminal networks involved in people smuggling."

Commenting on the arrest Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "My thoughts continue to be with the families of all of those who tragically lost their lives in this horrendous incident.

"I thank the NCA and other agencies across the UK and France for their tireless work to deliver justice for the victims and their families by identifying those we believe to be responsible and ensuring they feel the full force of the law."