Breaking News

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

29 November 2022, 16:12 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 16:36

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people
Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Stephen Rigley

A man has been arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last November.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested at an address in the Cheltenham area at about 6.45am on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

He is alleged to be a member of the organised crime group which conspired to transport the migrants to the UK in a small boat.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where extradition proceedings will begin.

The vessel sank after leaving the French coast leading to the death of all but two of those aboard. Four people remain missing.

French police carry on a stretcher an unidentified body discovered off the Sangatte beach, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel
French police carry on a stretcher an unidentified body discovered off the Sangatte beach, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Read More: Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker

NCA Deputy Director Craig Turner said: "This is a significant arrest, and comes as part of extensive inquiries into the events leading to these tragic deaths in the Channel.

"The individual detained today is suspected of having played a key role in the manslaughter of those who died.

"Working closely with our French partners we are determined to do all we can to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost, and disrupt and dismantle the cruel organised criminal networks involved in people smuggling."

Commenting on the arrest Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "My thoughts continue to be with the families of all of those who tragically lost their lives in this horrendous incident.

"I thank the NCA and other agencies across the UK and France for their tireless work to deliver justice for the victims and their families by identifying those we believe to be responsible and ensuring they feel the full force of the law."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail

Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

A GP has been conducting online consultations over 250 miles away from her surgery after she relocated Cornish seaside, it's been reported.

GP working ‘remotely’ in Cornwall more than 250 miles away from her West Sussex surgery

The pandoravirus is the second largest virus known

Zombie virus trapped deep in Siberian permafrost revived after 50,000 years

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's disinformation policy

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's misinformation policy in latest U-turn following takeover

England fans pose for a photograph at a souq in Doha on the day of the FIFA World Cup Group B match between Wales and England

England vs Wales LIVE: Build-up ahead of final World Cup Group B game

Breaking
Workers arrive at Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based. (R) A Covid-19 testing sight opposite Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based

Covid lab blunder where positive cases were reported as negative ‘could have led to 20 deaths’

Sizewell C will be built next to Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast

Sizewell C nuclear plant confirmed with taxpayers to fund ‘£100m’ China buyout

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food

Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence

Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data

Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows
Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief
Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn last month

Elon Musk slams Apple as tech giant 'pulls Twitter ads'

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker
Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died

Die Hard and Top Gun star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66

Wales need a miracle to stop England from going through

England hope to finish strong in Group B's Battle of Britain as Wales need miracle - full guide
The Government has announced it is making amendments to the proposed internet safety laws

Protect children or pay the price, Culture Sec warns social media giants

Sarah Ferguson (pictured right with Andrew in 2019) is reported to have been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family

Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’
Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads across the capital

Rachael Venables: How I witnessed Just Stop Oil's new tactic and the chaos it caused

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit