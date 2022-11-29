Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur. Picture: Alamy / YouTube

By Danielle DeWolfe

A Russian billionaire has died after his helicopter crashed near Monaco in good weather - the third cryptocurrency entrepreneur to die in mysterious circumstances in recent weeks.

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, was travelling from Lausanne in Switzerland when his helicopter went down in clear weather near the village of Eze, close to Villefranche-sur-Mer, a resort town on the French Riviera.

It comes amid local reports that another unidentified passenger was due to fly aboard the aircraft but cancelled at the last minute.

The helicopter's 35-year-old pilot also died in the crash according to the Monaco Daily News.

The crash follows yesterday's news that crypto businessman Tiantian Kullander, 30, passed away 'unexpectedly' in his sleep, weeks after 29-year-old millionaire Nikolai Mushegian drowned in Puerto Rico on October 29.

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur. Picture: LinkedIn

Mushegian's death followed a series of concerned tweets from the entrepreneur. Describing a threat to his life, he named the CIA and Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad, as organisations looking to murder him.

Taran was travelling in a single-engined H130 Monacair helicopter at the time of the crash.

The helicopter was being flown by an experienced pilot in good whether when the aircraft came down at around 1pm on November 25.

Nice's deputy public prosecutor, the authority investigating the crash, could not rule out third-party involvement and said it remained a possibility following a visit to the crash site.

Taran, who lived in Monaco, has three children with his wife Olga, the founder of Hello Monaco media.

Vyacheslav Taran was travelling in a H130 Airbus helicopter. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid an outpouring of condolences from those who new the businessman, who made millions co-founding trading and investment platforms Forex Club and Libertex.

Described as "kind-hearted" and "humble" person, Taran's company, Libertex Group, added the entrepreneur was a "well-known and highly respected businessman".

In a statement, the entrepreneurs company said: "It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and chairman of board of directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022.

"The board of directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family.

French authorities and Airbus, the makers of the H130 helicopter, have now launched an investigation into the crash.