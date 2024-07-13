Armed police arrest man, 34, at train station following discovery of human remains in Bristol and west London

Two suitcases with human remains inside were found in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been arrested after human remains were found in two suitcases in Bristol and at a home in west London.

The 34-year-old was arrested at Temple Meads train station in the early hours of Saturday morning by armed police.

Police say the remains found at a property in Shepherd's Bush, west London, and in suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol are linked.

The victims are believed to be two men, though formal identification is yet to take place.

The man will be questioned by police in London later today.

Forensics at a home in Shepherd's Bush, where more human remains were found. Picture: Alamy

A man, 36, who was arrested in Greenwich, southeast London, on Friday night, has been released without charge.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: "This is a significant development in our investigation and I would like to thank the public for their support."

"We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London and officers will remain in the Clifton and Shepherd's Bush areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident," Mr Valentine continued.

"Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak with them."

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the discovery.

A police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Assistant Bristol Commander Supt Vicks Hayward-Melen told a press conference on Friday: "The discovery of human remains in two suitcases on the Clifton suspension bridge on Wednesday night has understandably caused shock and deep concern.

"It is believed the man had travelled to the Clifton area of Bristol earlier on Wednesday before taking a taxi to the Clifton Suspension Bridge where the suitcases were unloaded.

"There is also a crime scene at Shepherd's Bush. Forensic post mortem examinations are still being carried out but are believed to be that of two adult males.

"It is important to stress that they have not been formally identified at this time and efforts to locate and speak to their next of kin are being prioritised."