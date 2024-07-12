Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of triple crossbow murder after three women found dead at Hertfordshire home

By Asher McShane

A man suspected of killing three women in Hertfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of their murders.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was detained by police on Wednesday afternoon. He is seriously ill in hospital and has now formally been placed under arrest by police.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28 were killed in the attack on Tuesday evening at their Hertfordshire home.

Hertfordshire police said in a statement today that a 26-year-old man from Enfield was arrested on Thursday evening (11 July) on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Cliffod was found badly injured in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, North London on Wednesday following a manhunt.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hertfordshire Police has said a crossbow has since been recovered as part of the investigation.