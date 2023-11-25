Man arrested for carrying placard with Nazi symbols at pro-Palestine march after police issue hate speech warning

25 November 2023, 14:34 | Updated: 25 November 2023, 14:47

Police issued a hate speech warning
Police issued a hate speech warning. Picture: Met police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police made their first arrest at a pro-Palestine march within minutes after issuing a hate speech warning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after he was seen carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it.

It came after they warned that hate speech would not be tolerated as thousands descended on the capital for a pro-Palestine rally.

Around 1,500 officers have been deployed for the march, with the Metropolitan Police handing out leaflets telling demonstrators what will be considered a criminal offence.

Protesters were previously seen with anti-Semitic signs and slogans during the march on Armistice Day.

Tens of thousands march for ceasefire in Gaza amid temporary truce

Leaflets from police read: "The law protects the right to lawful protests, and the Met Police supports your right to legally make your voice heard.

"However, the law also protects people from racist abuse and from terrorism being promoted.

"Whilst the majority of people are complying with these rules, a minority have crossed the line."

Read more: First Israeli hostages reunited with families, as government prepares for more captives to be released

Read more: Who are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas? Sisters aged 2 and 4 among the captives freed

The Met's deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested.

"As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation.

"We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promote acts of terrorism - such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people - or who spreads hate speech."

Hate crime protest leaflets
Hate crime protest leaflets. Picture: Met police

Organisers Stop the War coalition said the stepped up measure was "intrusive". They reminded people attending to avoid "any actions that might leave you or others around you open to arrest".

The group said in a statement: "We ask that all attending our marches respect these clear anti-racist principles, including in any signs or placards they choose to bring to the march."

Planned route
Planned route. Picture: Met police

Addressing the policing approach, the Met said: "There will be trained spotters at specific points of the march looking out for criminal activity, including hate placards and clothing, and identifying those responsible.

"We also have officers who have been briefed on chants, including those which cross the line of the law.

"Across the weekend, we will also be using technology to identify and track offenders within large groups of people and deploying intervention teams where we need to extract suspects."

