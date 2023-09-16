Breaking News

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested outside the stables in the Royal Mews, adjacent to Buckingham Palace, after climbing the wall.

The Metropolitan Police was told a man has scaled the wall and entered the Mews, a compound just next to the palace, at 1.25am on Saturday.

Officers searched the area and detained a 25-year-old man outside the stables.

The Met said he did not enter the palace or the Palace Gardens.

The man was arrested for trespassing on a protected site.

The King was not at Buckingham Palace, having instead been holidaying at Balmoral in Scotland.

The Mews is used to provide road transport for the royals, holding both cars and horses.

It also looks after the state carriages and cars used by the King and the royal family during important occasions, like the State Opening of Parliament.

It trains the Windsor Greys and Cleveland Bays which are used to pull royal carriages.

Earlier on Saturday, the King visited the opening of a farm training unit in East Ayrshire.

The MacRobert Farming and Rural Skills Centre is on the Dumfries House estate, which was saved from a dilapidated state with a £45m payment from a consortium including Charles in 2007, when he was Prince of Wales.