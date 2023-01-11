Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder after Elle Edwards shot on Christmas Eve

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Elle Edwards was shot at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

The 26-year-old beautician was shot as she celebrated with friends and family.

She died from her injuries in hospital.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “This brings the number of arrests in connection with the tragic death of Elle to five.

“Although extensive work is going on from our dedicated teams across Merseyside Police and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward, does so.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.”

Three people previously arrested over the shooting have been released.

Elle's family have described her as "the most beautiful and bright star out there", saying she would "light up a room as soon as she walked in".

They added: "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

"She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us. We will love and miss her forever.

"Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always. "My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend.

"She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone."