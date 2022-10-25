Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 59, dies following serious assault in Shoreham

A woman was attacked in Northbourne Close. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A murder probe has been launched after a woman died at a home in West Sussex.

A 59-year-old woman was seriously attacked in a property in Northbourne Close, Shoreham, just after midday on Monday.

Paramedics were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Sussex Police said: "This is an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

"Residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting Operation Terrace."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.