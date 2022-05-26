Japanese man spends £12,000 on realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal

A Japanese man spent around 2m yen on a realistic costume to look like his favourite breed of dog
A Japanese man spent around 2m yen on a realistic costume to look like his favourite breed of dog. Picture: YouTube

A Japanese man has spent over £12,000 on a hyperrealistic dog costume to fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming an animal.

The man, who goes by the name of Toko-san, spent two million yen on the collie costume - the equivalent of about £12,500.

Sharing bizarre photos and videos of his new look, he said: "I made it a Collie because it looks real when I put it on.

"I thought that a big animal close to my size would be good - considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog."

In the video, he walks on screen wearing the dog costume and lifts his right paw, apparently in greeting.

He then rolls on the floor and waves his limbs in the air.

Next to him is a sign reading: "Nice to meet you."

He commissioned Zeppet, a company that makes costumes for TV adverts and films, to produce his bespoke costume.

It took the company 40 days to make.

He said the costume was slightly restrictive but you "can move in it".

"However, if you move too much, it will not look like a dog," he said.

The post has over 50,000 likes, but opinion is divided.

Whilst some have praised him, saying the costume is "awesome", others have ridiculed him.

"You spent money on that?" Wrote on person.

"Lol well at least it's realistic to a degree."

Someone else wrote: "Being freak, god level!"

But Toko-san was apparently pleased with the final product, saying: "I was able to fulfil my dreams of becoming an animal!"

