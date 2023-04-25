Sunderland man, 40, captured seagull and masturbated over it as he watched porn in 'bizarre' offence

25 April 2023, 18:33

Lee is due to be sentenced over the act
Lee is due to be sentenced over the act. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 40-year-old man has admitted masturbating over a seagull he captured in "one of the most unusual cases" a court has seen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Lee, from Sunderland, captured the gull and was caught on CCTV watching porn on his phone as he held the bird at about 1am on August 17 last year.

Lee had the animal between his legs and masturbated, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court was told.

He then pulled up his pants and gave it a "little kick" after the incident in Gladstone Street, Sunderland.

Lee was arrested at a takeaway nearby, the hearing was told – as gulls were heard calling out beyond the walls of the court.

When he was arrested, he told police he thought the bird was hurt, so he picked it up and looked through his phone to find out what to do.

Read more: 'If you do that it's a crime': Police warn motorists it's assault if they move Just Stop Oil protesters off road

Lee admitted the incident
Lee admitted the incident. Picture: PA

He claimed he had been looking for a vet's number, but a check found he had actually been looking at porn.

Initially, Lee was accused of putting his penis in the animal's beak, but that was later modified to say he "took a wild bird and undertook a sexual act, thereby unnecessary suffering was caused".

Lee has a history of mental health, his defence representative Annalisa Moscardini said. A psychiatric report was requested ahead of his sentencing on May 23.

Read more: Skydiver, 55, guilty of murdering beauty salon owner girlfriend after bedtime row over teenager's rape allegations

Fay Gilbert, the chairman of the bench, said: "The word 'bizarre' has been used on more than one occasion.

"I have to say that, as experienced magistrates, it is one of the most unusual cases we have come across in the magistrates' court.

"We do find this to be a deliberate or gratuitous attempt to cause suffering to an animal, or shall we say, a bird, and therefore we feel that a psychiatric report would be most appropriate in this case."

Prosecutors will ask for an order that would ban Lee from owning animals.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category

Trans athlete defends decision to run in female category at London Marathon after being accused of 'exploiting loophole'

Huw Pill said if Brits don't accept they are poorer and keep spending like before, inflation will get worse

Brits need to accept they are poorer or they will make inflation worse, top Bank of England official insists

Andrew Marr has said time is very short for an evacuation of British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan, as the ceasefire just about holds out.

Andrew Marr: Time's short for Brit evacuations from war-ravaged Sudan as the ceasefire just about holds

Exclusive
Humza Yousaf said he has not spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since her husband's arrest

I haven't spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since husband's arrest, Humza Yousaf reveals as ex-FM re-emerges at Holyrood

Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims

Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

The first flight carrying British nationals has left Sudan

First RAF flight evacuating Brits from Sudan leaves war-torn country - with two more to take place overnight

Ashley Kemp, 55, a fellow skydiver, is said to have strangled partner Clair Armstrong, 50, to death following a row over rape allegations.

Skydiver, 55, guilty of murdering beauty salon owner girlfriend after bedtime row over teenager's rape allegations

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have four children

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy rush their daughter to hospital on holiday in 'terrifying' meningitis scare

Adele and James Corden got emotional in the final Carpool Karaoke

'It's been a crazy eight years': James Corden and Adele break down in tears as they reunite for final Carpool Karaoke

Man receives warning from police officer over trying to move just stop oil protesters.

'If you do that it's a crime': Police warn motorists it's assault if they move Just Stop Oil protesters off road

Harry Belafonte has died

Harry Belafonte, Calypso and civil rights activist, dies aged 96

High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store?

Primark is bringing click and collect to 32 more locations - full list of stores

Passport queues could be slashed

Long passport queues for Brits at European airports could come to an end as Rishi Sunak seeks post-Brexit deal

Harry and Meghan are 'leading separate lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert

Harry Purcell, 17, and 16-year-olds Frank Wormald and Matilda Seccombe were all killed in the crash

Pictured: Three school friends aged 17 and 16 who in two-car crash in Warwickshire

Millions of Brits to get a cost of living payment from the government starting today.

Millions to get £301 cost of living payment over 23-day period - are you eligible?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

'Monster' stepfather who beat Lola James, 2, to death and filmed her dying jailed for life

Julia Wendell launches fresh fundraising drive after her previous page was cancelled

Fake Madeleine McCann launches fresh fundraising drive in Poland after previous page cancelled amid child porn claims
Prince William was given a payout by Rupert Murdoch's company

Prince William 'given very large secret phone hacking payout by Rupert Murdoch's media company'
Spain is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave

Spain to reach 40C as country sweats in record-breaking temperatures as drought continues

Ocado has announced the closure of its first automated site.

Ocado puts 2,300 jobs at risk, as the online grocer announces warehouse closure

Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

High street store Peacocks is 'looking to open new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

High street store Peacocks looks set to open 'new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

A man was told off by police for confronting protesters

Angry driver who confronts eco-protesters blocking the road and snatches their banner gets told off by police himself
Lucy Humphrey, 44, was suffering from both Lupus and kidney failure and had been given five years to live when she took her dogs Jake and Indie for a walk on a local beach in Barry.

Terminally ill woman suffering from kidney failure saved by her dog after sniffing out one-in-22million donor match
The first flight out of Khartoum is due to leave 'within hours'. Main picture and top right, an Italian rescue flight

First rescue flight for Brits out of 'dangerous and volatile' Sudan takes off during fragile 72-hour ceasefire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit