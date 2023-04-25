'If you do that it's a crime': Police officer's warning to man attempting to move Just Stop Oil protestors from road

25 April 2023, 15:02 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 15:12

Man receives warning from police officer over trying to move just stop oil protesters.
Man receives warning from police officer over trying to move just stop oil protesters. Picture: Twitter

By Danielle De Wolfe

A man came close to arrest on Tuesday morning following a heated confrontation with Metropolitan Police officers, after footage emerged showing him attempting to push eco-protesters out the way of standstill traffic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The video, released by climate activist-group Just Stop Oil, shows protestors dressed in high-vis jackets blocking roads in central London at around 07:30am as the irate man attempts to move the protesters on.

The incident was one of 5 protests taking place across the capital, with 100 Just Stop Oil activists believed to have taken part.

In a moment of frustration, the man - believed to be a motorist - can then be seen attempting to confiscate the demonstrators' banners and attempting to escort them off the road.

Seconds later, a police officer can be seen pulling the man to one side and giving him a stern warning over his behaviour.

The officer can be heard saying: "If you start pushing them, then that's assault".

At first, the man defends his actions, exclaiming "they've got to get to work" - in reference to those being held up by the protest.

However, the officer quickly responds by saying: "You can't do that, if you do that, that is a crime. So we're not going to do that anymore."

The man then replies "I won't" upon receiving the warning.

Read more: Just Stop Oil begin day two of ‘slow walking’ protests in London - sparking fury during morning commute

Read more: Eco zealots spark fury during London rush hour with 'slow walk' through capital streets before being moved on

The Just Stop Oil action formed part of a second day of 'slow walk' protests across London to the dismay of many commuters.

In a separate incident on Monday, a motorist was spotted stepping out of his vehicle in order to confront activists who were blocking the road during rush hour.

The unnamed man can be seen confronting Just Stop Oil supporters on Haymarket in central London, before ripping the orange banner they were holding from their hands.

Protesters in central London on Monday
Protesters in central London on Monday. Picture: Getty

He told the police liaison officers: "I need to go to work". He asked them: "What are you guys doing? What are you doing?

"I'm going to be late today! What are you doing?"

One of the police officers asked him calmly: "Can you just go back for me please?

Turning back to the protesters, the driver begged them: "Come on, just get out of the road!"

Mimicking officers, he said: "Sir, sir, sir. If you do something we'll see what happens. What are you doing?

"You're just being annoying," he told them.

Officers said: "Traffic is going slightly slower than it is normally in London.

But the driver shot back: "Slightly slower? I can see it in all your faces, you like this stuff. You like it. You're supporting this."

Protesters yesterday in London
Protesters yesterday in London. Picture: Getty

Yesterday marked the first day in the latest round of protests for the campaign group, which saw them disrupt traffic on roads in the West End, Westminster and south London.

The group's main demand is for the government to stop funding new oil and gas projects.

The slow march comes after a weekend of rallies from Extinction Rebellion on the streets of Westminster, alongside other environment campaign groups, who share similar demands.

Police liaison officers "are deployed to spontaneous or pre-planned public order/public safety events as a resource to enable an effective policing response and act, where needed, in a mutual aid capacity", according to the College of Policing.

Their job includes "identify[ing] and differentiat[ing] individuals and groups who may become involved in or encourage disorder or violence or increase levels of tension and provide commanders with ‘fast time’ updates to enable informed and proportionate decision making."

They also have to "engage in dialogue and communication with and ensure the flow of information between police officers, crowd members and other individuals at all times during the event in order to support public safety".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Harry Belafonte has died

Harry Belafonte, Calypso and civil rights activist, dies aged 96

High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store?

Primark is bringing click and collect to 32 more locations - full list of stores

Passport queues could be slashed

Long passport queues for Brits at European airports could come to an end as Rishi Sunak seeks post-Brexit deal

Harry and Meghan are 'leading separate lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert

Harry Purcell, 17, and 16-year-olds Frank Wormald and Matilda Seccombe were all killed in the crash

Pictured: Three school friends aged 17 and 16 who in two-car crash in Warwickshire

Millions of Brits to get a cost of living payment from the government starting today.

Millions to get £301 cost of living payment over 23-day period - are you eligible?

Breaking
Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

'Monster' stepfather who beat Lola James, 2, to death and filmed her dying jailed for life

Julia Wendell launches fresh fundraising drive after her previous page was cancelled

Fake Madeleine McCann launches fresh fundraising drive in Poland after previous page cancelled amid child porn claims

Prince William was given a payout by Rupert Murdoch's company

Prince William 'given very large secret phone hacking payout by Rupert Murdoch's media company'

Spain is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave

Spain to reach 40C as country sweats in record-breaking temperatures as drought continues

Ocado has announced the closure of its first automated site.

Ocado puts 2,300 jobs at risk, as the online grocer announces warehouse closure

Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

High street store Peacocks is 'looking to open new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

High street store Peacocks looks set to open 'new stores in 20 former M&Co sites'

A man was told off by police for confronting protesters

Angry driver who confronts eco-protesters blocking the road and snatches their banner gets told off by police himself

Lucy Humphrey, 44, was suffering from both Lupus and kidney failure and had been given five years to live when she took her dogs Jake and Indie for a walk on a local beach in Barry.

Terminally ill woman suffering from kidney failure saved by her dog after sniffing out one-in-22million donor match

The first flight out of Khartoum is due to leave 'within hours'. Main picture and top right, an Italian rescue flight

First rescue flight for Brits out of 'dangerous and volatile' Sudan takes off during fragile 72-hour ceasefire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Just Stop Oil protestors are doing a 'slow walk' protest, infuriating commuters.

Just Stop Oil begin day two of ‘slow walking’ protests in London - sparking fury during morning commute
The hosepipe ban came into force today

Devon and Cornwall hosepipe ban grows to 390,000 households and won't be lifted until December
Samuel Kasumu has been backed by three senior Conservatives for the mayoral elections.

'We are not complacent': Ex-Boris adviser Samuel Kasumu emerges as Tory frontrunner for Mayor of London
'Encrypted online chats are a digital playground for paedos': Sajid Javid backs amendment to Government's Online Safety Bill

'Encrypted web chats are a digital playground for paedos': Javid backs Government's Online Safety Bill amendment
The body of Alex Beddall, also known as Alice, has been found

Missing teen found in river two months after vanishing, with devastated family 'in pieces' at discovery
The Prime Minister's official motorcade was flanked by jogging and cycling officers

Rishi Sunak's police escort compared to North Korea as officers are seen jogging along next to his motorcade
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation
Levi Davis went missing in October last year

‘I don’t know what to believe’: Mum of missing Levi Davis speaks out and slams ‘slow Spanish police’
David King, main image and top, was jailed for life His son was Edward was given life with a minimum of 19 years

Vigilante dad who murdered thief using WW2 dagger says 'oh, come on!' as he’s arrested

Countries are racing to get their citizens out of Sudan

UK to start evacuating Brits from war-ravaged Sudan after start of 72-hour ceasefire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit