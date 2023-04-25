Just Stop Oil begin day two of ‘slow walking’ protests in London - sparking fury during morning commute

Just Stop Oil march in London

By Jenny Medlicott

Just Stop Oil protesters have infuriated London commuters with the second day of their slow walking protests in Westminster.

Over 100 Just Stop Oil protestors are marching through five different central London areas this morning as part of the second day of their 'slow walking' protest.

The activists have taken to walking in the middle of the road with placards, marching in front of cars at a leisurely pace so the vehicles are forced to slow down on their morning commute, while chanting "we do this for our children".

Footage circulating online has showed those in the vehicles visibly infuriated by the demonstrations, with some commuters even leaving their cars and shouting at the protestors to get out the way before they're late for work.

Yesterday, on the first day of action, the campaign group disrupted traffic on roads in the West End, Westminster and South London.

The group's main demand is for the government to stop funding new oil and gas projects.

Earlier this month an activist from its group brought the world snooker championships to a sudden halt by climbing onto the championship table and covering it in orange powder.

The slow march comes after a weekend of rallies from Extinction Rebellion on the streets of Westminster, alongside other environment campaign groups, who share similar demands.

I want my children - and all children - to grow up safe and fed. Taking nonviolent action towards this aim feels like the responsible thing for parents to do right now - Eco protester

Speaking to those demonstrating at the march, Kate Logan, a 38-year-old from London said of her decision to protest: "I want my children - and all children - to grow up safe and fed. Taking nonviolent action towards this aim feels like the responsible thing for parents to do right now."

However, London commuters are less than pleased with the action, one social media user online even suggested the group be renamed "Just Sabotage Britain" in frustration at the activists.

The Metropolitan police have since issued a statement about today's action: "The Met is aware of a number of protesters slow walking on the roads. Officers are on scene and attempting to engage. We are carefully monitoring for any disruption and will take action as necessary."