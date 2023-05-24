Man, 18, charged after investigation into 'TikTok prankster' videos

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, will appear in court on Wednesday. Picture: Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been charged after TikTok "prank videos" showed people entering a private home without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, is expected to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after he was charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

O'Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney, east London, was arrested following an investigation into footage posted online.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway from the Metropolitan Police's Central East Command Unit said: "Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.

"Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course."

A community protection notice aims to stop a person, aged 16 or over, from taking part in "unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community's quality of life".