Man, 37, charged with GBH after British Museum visitor stabbed in the arm while queuing

A man has been charged with GBH after a stabbing at the British Museum. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 37-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing at the British Museum.

A man was stabbed in the arm as he waited to enter the London tourist hotspot on Tuesday.

Brady Wilson, of no fixed address, will appear in court later today.

He is alleged to have carried three black-handled knives at the time.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding with intent against the same victim, and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Tourists were evacuated from the world-famous attraction just minutes after entering the museum, which includes the Elgin Marbles.

A visitor to the museum was stabbed in the arm. Picture: Alamy

The Museum Tavern pub, opposite the attraction, was in lockdown and got "covered in blood", an eyewitness said.

The victim was rushed to hospital after the attack.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital.

"His condition is being assessed. This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public. It is not being treated as terror-related."

The victim was at the queue for the museum. Picture: Alamy

George Osborne, the former chancellor and now chairman of the British Museum, said: "Disturbing news of a knife attack near the gates of the British Museum this am.

"Much thanks to our security team and other BM staff, who reacted quickly, with the police.

"Museum has now reopened; everyone's thoughts at the BM are with the victim and we wish him the best recovery."

Wilson will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.