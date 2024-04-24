Man charged with kidnap and sexual assault after girl, 9, 'snatched' outside Harrods

The child was abducted outside Harrods. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been charged with kidnap and sexual assault after a nine-year-old girl was 'snatched' outside Harrods.

Robert Prussak, 56, of no fixed abode, was charged on Wednesday with several offences following a police investigation.

They included kidnap, two counts of sexual assault on a female under 13 years old and administering a substance with intention of stupefying or overpowering to enable sexual activity.

It comes after a nine-year-old girl was 'snatched' from outside Harrods while shopping with her parents.

The girl was missing for three hours on Monday, before police found her with a man.

CCTV footage showed the child walking off with him at around 2.30pm, according to the Sun.

Prussak was arrested after being stopped by officers at Old Court Place in west London.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was further remanded to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on May 22.

A Harrods spokesperson said: "We supported the Metropolitan police with an incident outside Harrods that has now thankfully been resolved.

"We cannot comment any further on the details as it is a police matter, but are thankful the Met Police’s swift actions led to this safe resolution."