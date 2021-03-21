Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing of teenager in Walthamstow

21 March 2021, 16:15

The sister of teenager Hussain Chaudhry said he died in his "mother&squot;s arms"
The sister of teenager Hussain Chaudhry said he died in his "mother's arms". Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a law student who was fatally stabbed on a busy north-east London street.

The sister of teenager Hussain Chaudhry said he died in his "mother's arms" following an attack in Walthamstow on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said Marvin Ward, of Westwood Road, Ilford, east London, was charged with the murder of the 18-year-old first-year law student on Sunday.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, in relation to a man in his 20s and woman in her 40s who suffered slash injuries during the incident, as well as with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ward is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.

Mr Chaudhry was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics were called to Lea Bridge Road at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

The Met later said that a post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.

In a statement, his family said they were "deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain".

Mr Chaudhry's friend Wahab Ahmed, who described him as an "incredibly kind and beautiful soul", has set up an online fundraising page to build a mosque in his memory, raising more than £34,000 so far.

It features a message from his sister Afia Chaudhry, who said her "beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in my mother's arms".

Soas University of London said it had been "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn of Mr Chaudhry's death.

Relatives previously said the teenager's mother and brother were also injured in the attack.

The Met said a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, both related to Mr Chaudhry, who sustained slash injuries to their hands, have been discharged from hospital.

Anybody with information can call the police on 020 8345 1570 or 101 and quote reference CAD 5697/17Mar, tweet to @MetCC or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Nawal Saadawi

Acclaimed Egyptian feminist Nawal Saadawi dies aged 89

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin walks with Acting Afghan Minister of Defence Yasin Zia as they review an honour guard at the presidential palace in Kabul (Presidential Palace via AP)

US defence chief arrives in Kabul on first trip to Afghanistan

US defence chief arrives in Kabul on first trip to Afghanistan
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas cheer during their party's last rally of the presidential campaign

Candidate in hospital with Covid-19 as Republic of Congo polls open

Candidate in hospital with Covid-19 as Republic of Congo polls open
The Duke of Cambridge felt like his brother had "blindsided" the Queen and behaved in an "insulting and disrespectful way" according to a senior royal source.

William felt Harry and Meghan 'blindsided' the Queen, claims senior royal source
Unite boss Len McCluskey was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Starmer will be ‘ditched into dustbin of history’ unless he changes approach, Unite boss tells LBC
JCVI deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy chair calls for 'grown up' solution to EU vaccine crisis

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin
'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists

'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists
Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut to three months on renewal

Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut in half to preserve civil liberties
Caller stresses key difference between Clapham vigil and anti-lockdown protests

Caller stresses key difference between Clapham vigil and anti-lockdown protests
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy

