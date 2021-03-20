Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder of student who 'died in his mother's arms'

20 March 2021, 15:46

Hussain Chaudhry was stabbed in the neck in an attack in Walthamstow
Hussain Chaudhry was stabbed in the neck in an attack in Walthamstow. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who died in his "mother's arms" after being fatally stabbed on a busy north-east London street.

Hussain Chaudhry, 18, a first-year law student, was stabbed in the neck in an attack in Walthamstow during rush hour on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics were called to Lea Bridge Road at around 5.20pm.

The Metropolitan Police said that an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday evening and was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

The force previously said that a post-mortem examination on Thursday gave Mr Chaudry's cause of death as hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.

In a statement shared by police, his family said: "We are deeply grieved by the loss of our beloved Hussain and respectfully ask for the privacy and space to come to terms with this tragic situation.

"We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for their kindness, compassion, condolences, prayers and goodwill. We have no other comment at this time."

His sister Afia Chaudhry earlier said on an online fundraising page that her "beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in my mother's arms".

Mr Chaudhry's friend Wahab Ahmed, who set up the page to build a mosque in his memory, described him as an "incredibly kind and beautiful soul".

More than £27,000 in donations has been raised by the GoFundMe page set up in Mr Chaudry's memory.

Soas University of London said in a earlier statement it was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn of Mr Chaudhry's death.

Relatives previously said his mother and brother were also injured in the attack.

The Met said a man in his 20s and a women in her 40s, both related to Mr Chaudhry, had suffered slash injuries to their hands and were taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

The woman is still in hospital, but the man has since been discharged, the force said.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with detectives' investigation on Wednesday has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts remain with his family and friends at this awful time.

"I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward and speak with my team. Any piece of information could prove to be vital."

Anybody with information can call the police on 020 8345 1570 or 101 and quote reference CAD 5697/17Mar or tweet to @MetCC.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

US President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris

Biden and Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit

Sparks fly from the barrel of a gun used by riot police to disperse protesters

Thai police use tear gas and rubber bullets to break up pro-democracy protest
People at a train station after the quake in Japan

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake causes temporary blackouts and suspends trains in Japan
The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland

Eruption of Iceland volcano easing and not affecting flights

A demonstration in Germany

Police clash with protesters in rally against coronavirus measures
Protesters in Istanbul

Turkey pulls out of European treaty protecting women

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy

EU 'playing politics with public health' amid vaccines controversy
Maajid Nawaz powerful opposition civil liberties crackdown in Covid legislation

Maajid Nawaz's powerful opposition to civil liberties crackdown in Covid legislation
Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists

Putin will be overthrown by allies in 'internal struggle,' Navalny's Chief of Staff insists
Covid-19 third wave 'inevitable' in the UK, warns epidemiologist

Covid-19 third wave 'inevitable' in the UK, warns epidemiologist
Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth

Labour MP warns of 'staggering' disparities faced by black women in pregnancy and childbirth
Nick was outraged over the incident

Nick Ferrari reacts to pensioner warned by police over cuppa with friend

