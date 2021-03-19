Serving male police officer avoids jail after admitting assault of woman

Pc Oliver Banfield was spared jail after admitting a charge of assault. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A male police officer has avoided a prison sentence after admitting to the assault of a woman by beating, sparking criticism from a leading female MP.

Pc Oliver Banfield, who serves with West Midlands Police (WMP) but is currently suspended, admitted a charge of assault by beating at an earlier hearing in January.

On Friday, the attacker was handed a curfew, and ordered to pay compensation and costs at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Labour's Harriet Harman condemned the ruling, writing on Twitter: "Policeman attacks woman walking home alone after dark.

"Must have been terrifying for her but no prison sentence. He continues in post. @WMPolice must review.

"This is proof, if any needed, that system fails women and protects men."

The constabulary said Banfield was "removed from public-facing duties after the assault" while a criminal investigation into the attack in Bidford-on-Avon in July last year was carried out by Warwickshire Police.

WMP said that following the end of the criminal probe, Banfield was suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary process into an allegation of gross misconduct against the officer.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: "Oliver Banfield was removed from public-facing police duties after the assault and while the investigation by Warwickshire Police was being carried out.

"To protect the criminal case we've not been able to carry out our own misconduct investigation until its conclusion.

"Now sentencing has taken place, our investigation will be carried out and Pc Banfield faces allegations of gross misconduct and is currently suspended.

"We understand the strength of feeling surrounding the desperately sad death of Sarah Everard and concerns on the issue of women's safety but it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage.

"Our role is to protect the public, who should be able to trust us. We therefore hold all our officers to the highest standards and we will take appropriate action against anyone whose actions fall below what is expected."