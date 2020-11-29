Man, 21, charged with murder of rapper 21 Savage's brother

21 Savage (L) paid tribute to his brother Terrell Davis (R) earlier this week. Picture: PA / Instagram

By Nick Hardinges

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the brother of US rapper 21 Savage.

Terrell Davis was stabbed to death in Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill, just before 6pm on 22 November while he reportedly took shopping to his grandmother.

The 27-year-old was said to have been visiting his elderly relative in south London when he was stabbed after bumping into an old friend.

His brother 21 Savage, who was born in the UK, paid tribute to Mr Davis - who also rapped under the pseudonym TM1way - earlier this week by posting a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

The musician wrote: "Can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back."

Paramedics and an air ambulance crew tried to save the 27-year-old but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said detectives investigating the fatal stabbing had charged a man with murder.

Tyrece Fuller, 21, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, is due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.