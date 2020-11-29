Man, 21, charged with murder of rapper 21 Savage's brother

29 November 2020, 23:16

21 Savage (L) paid tribute to his brother Terrell Davis (R) earlier this week
21 Savage (L) paid tribute to his brother Terrell Davis (R) earlier this week. Picture: PA / Instagram
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the brother of US rapper 21 Savage.

Terrell Davis was stabbed to death in Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill, just before 6pm on 22 November while he reportedly took shopping to his grandmother.

The 27-year-old was said to have been visiting his elderly relative in south London when he was stabbed after bumping into an old friend.

His brother 21 Savage, who was born in the UK, paid tribute to Mr Davis - who also rapped under the pseudonym TM1way - earlier this week by posting a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

Read more: 21 Savage pays tribute after brother stabbed to death in south London

The musician wrote: "Can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back."

Paramedics and an air ambulance crew tried to save the 27-year-old but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said detectives investigating the fatal stabbing had charged a man with murder.

Tyrece Fuller, 21, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, is due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden

Joe Biden to see a doctor after twisting ankle while playing with dog
Santa's grottos will be allowed to open across all tiers in the run-up to Christmas

Santa's grottos and carol singing allowed under new Christmas Covid rules
Police guard the entrance to the Buenos Aires practice of Maradona's doctor

Maradona's doctor has home and clinic searched in manslaughter probe
Dr Anthony Fauci

US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead, Fauci warns
Police guard the entrance to a doctor's practice in Buenos Aires

Police search Maradona doctor’s home and office

Former Portsmouth star Papa Bouba Diop has passed away aged 42

Former Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists
Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'

Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'
Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions

Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions
ISIS militants should never be allowed return to UK, insists security expert

British ISIS members 'should never be allowed to come back', security expert says
Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy
Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London