Man charged with murder of Tower Hamlets woman not seen since April 30

Suma Begum, 24, was last seen on April 30. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been charged with murder after the disappearance of a woman from Tower Hamlets, east London, who was last seen on April 30.

Ms Begum was reported missing after being last seen at an address in Orchard Place on April 30.

Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He has been charged with the murder of the 24-year-old, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Ms Begum has not been found.

The pair were known to each other, though the Metropolitan Police has not released any more details of their relationship.

Suma Begum. Picture: Met Police

Anyone with information that could assist police has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5950/30Apr.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.