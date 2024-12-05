Breaking News

Man charged over Newcastle house explosion which killed man and 7-year-old boy

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Reece Galbraith, 33, of Gateshead, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, Northumbria Police said.

Galbraith was also charged with the production of cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Thursday after being arrested in relation to the explosion on Wednesday, police said.

The blast happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of October 16.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason "Jay" Laws, 35, died in the explosion

Three men previously arrested as part of the investigation - two in their 30s and one in his 50s - remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a truly tragic incident in which two people died.

"As a result of our ongoing investigation, a man has now been charged.

"We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

"Our inquiries also continue and we would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact us as a soon as possible."