Man charged after 'video in car with young woman' after Uber suspend driver profile over incident

12 April 2023, 16:43

The chilling video was shared widely on social media.
By Chay Quinn

A man has been charged after a video emerged of a man with his trousers down next to a female passenger on the back seat of a cab.

Mohammed Jamal, 37, from Oldham, was charged by Greater Manchester Police after the video of the incident in Rochdale on Easter Sunday went viral.

In the video, the driver, who has a Rochdale private hire badge, was challenged by a local man who spotted him outside his house at about 9pm on Sunday and filmed him on his phone.

When the concerned citizen knocks on the window and the driver realises he's being filmed, the driver seen scrambling to pull up his jogging bottoms and trousers, exiting the car, and moving into the front seat.

Filming the driver's face, the local resident says: "Yo, what you're doing? Brother, what are you doing? In the month of Ramadan and you're doing stuff like this?

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: A man has been charged following the circulation of a video online.

"Mohammed Jamal, of Shaw, Oldham has been charged with soliciting.

"He has been bailed ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on May 4.

"This charge relates to an alleged incident involving an adult female in a taxi on Thames Street, Rochdale in the early hours of Sunday.

"The spokesman called for videos of the incident to be removed online to avoid prejudicing the court case.

He said: "We understand the interest this case will have generated but it is absolutely imperative that the suspect has a fair trial so members of the public must refrain from engaging in conversations online, at least until proceedings have concluded. Previously circulated videos should be removed."

"What the f*** are you doing? This is disgusting. What are you doing? I've got kids inside here."

Filming the Uber badge on the vehicle, he asks: "What kind of taxi are you? You dirty b***ard".

The driver pulled up his trousers and moved into the driver's seat after being spotted
The Uber driver is heard saying: "I'm sorry. I said I'm sorry. Bro, I'm sorry."

A young woman is kneeling on the backseat covering her face with her hands.

Responding to the video, Uber said" "We are horrified by what is depicted in the video and are taking action".

The ride-hailing giant added: "We have banned the driver while we investigate and are working directly with the police."

The Uber driver is heard saying: 'I'm sorry. I said I'm sorry. Bro, I'm sorry.'
Rochdale Borough Council said: "This is a live police investigation and we are liaising with Greater Manchester Police with a view to acting on any information they confirm and share with the Council."

Labour MP for Rochdale Tony Lloyd said: "I have been made aware of a video of an Uber driver circulating online and this must be taken very seriously. I've asked Greater Manchester Police to investigate this.

"I expect a very rapid investigation by the police as well as by Uber. This is a really worrying video and a rapid investigation is necessary.

"The protection of young people is paramount and this video needs to be investigated to give the public reassurance and to protect vulnerable young people."

