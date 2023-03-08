Man charged and two arrested in connection with murder of beautician Elle Edwards

Elle Edwards was killed in a Merseyside pub. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Two people have been arrested and one man has been charged in connection with the murder of 26-year-old beautician Elle Edwards, who was killed in a pub in December last year.

Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, and assisting an offender.

Waring will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court tomorrow morning, Thursday 9 March.

Following further warrants, a man from Heswall and a woman from Tranmere, both 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both suspects have now been released on bail.

Beautician Edwards, 26, was killed in a shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve.

She was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with a serious gunshot injury, but died shortly after.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

Elle Edwards. Picture: Handout

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which happened shortly before midnight.

Her family described her as "the most beautiful and bright star out there", saying she would "light up a room as soon as she walked in".

They added: "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

"She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us. We will love and miss her forever.

"Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.

"My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend. She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone."