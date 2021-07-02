Breaking News

Man charged with common assault after Chris Whitty accosted in London

2 July 2021, 10:56 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 11:24

Footage, shared widely on social media, showed Professor Chris Whitty being accosted in central London
Footage, shared widely on social media, showed Professor Chris Whitty being accosted in central London. Picture: Social media

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been charged after England's chief medical officer was accosted in a central London park, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford, east London, has been charged with common assault after video footage emerged of Professor Chris Whitty being accosted in St James's Park.

He was charged on Thursday evening and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday July 30.

An investigation was launched after Professor Whitty was accosted by a group of men in St James's Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

Footage of the incident, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Lewis Hughes, 23 (21.07.97) of Wigton Way, Romford was charged with common assault on the evening of Thursday, 1 July. He was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 July.

"At approximately 19:20hrs on Sunday, 27 June officers in St James’s Park became aware of a man being accosted by a group of men. They spoke to the victim and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries.

"Officers subsequently reviewed video footage which emerged after the incident and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team. Enquiries continue."

