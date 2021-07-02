Nick Ferrari challenges Tory MP who claims 'we didn't lose' Batley and Spen by-election

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenges a Conservative MP who claimed her party 'didn't lose' the Batley and Spen by-election.

After Labour's Kim Leadbeater has taken a surprise victory in the Batley and Spen by-election, Nick Ferrari questioned a Conservative MP.

"Why did you lose?" The LBC presenter asked Amanda Milling the Conservative Party Co-Chair.

"This was always going to be a tough battle, it was disappointing. But, actually, we didn't lose," was the reply.

But, Nick was swift to point out that the Conservative Party did not win, "you did lose, I don't know what you don't understand Amanda, you lost."

Claiming it was a "Labour hold, not a Labour win," the Tory Co-Chair said it was Labour's to lose but that they only held on by a small majority.

Nick was quick with an analogy asking if England beat Ukraine on Saturday by just one goal that England fans would say, "Ohh, we didn't really win."

Calling on the Tory MP to be candid, Nick said there was a "problem with the Conservative Party," suggesting the party had not run a good enough campaign in the area.

"Governing Parties don't win by-elections," the Conservative replied, adding the margin was "exceptional in itself."

Kim Leadbeater paid tribute to her family and friends after winning the seat previously held by her murdered sister Jo Cox.



Ms Leadbeater took the Batley and Spen by-election for Labour despite a strong challenge from the Conservatives.



She received 13,296 votes, a majority of 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson after a bitter contest. George Galloway, who targeted voters in traditionally Labour areas with the aim of toppling Sir Keir, came third.