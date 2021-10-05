Man charged with murder after woman, 70, missing since August

Police have charged a man with murder. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been charged with the murder of a 70-year-old woman who had not been seen by family or friends since August, the Metropolitan Police said.

Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, of Islington, north London, is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with two counts of theft.

Norma Girolami, from Elms Park, Cholmeley Park, Highgate, north London, vanished without saying anything to her loved ones, leaving food in the fridge and no signs of having planned to leave.

Read more: ‘Irresponsible crusties’: Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

Read more: London tube lines and roads flooded after capital deluged by heavy rain

The Metropolitan Police said she had not been seen by family or friends since the middle of August, and was reported missing on September 20.

Investigators searched multiple addresses and became increasingly concerned that she had come to harm.

A 34-year-old woman who was arrested on October 1 in Finchley in connection with the investigation has been bailed until a date later this month, police said.