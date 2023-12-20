Chef who confessed to murdering his ex to an undercover police officer jailed for life

20 December 2023, 14:58 | Updated: 20 December 2023, 15:17

A pub chef convicted of murdering his former partner has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
A pub chef convicted of murdering his former partner has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Emma Soteriou

A pub chef who confessed to murdering his ex to an undercover police officer has been jailed for life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Darren Osment, 41, killed mother-of-four Claire Holland, 32, who was last seen leaving a pub in Bristol on the evening of June 6 2012. Her body has never been recovered.

The case was treated as a missing person's inquiry for seven years until Osment rang 999 while in Exeter, Devon, in July 2019, claiming he had arranged for Ms Holland to be killed.

He was arrested and interviewed under caution for two days, then released under investigation after denying any involvement in her disappearance.

In 2020, Avon and Somerset Police sent in an undercover officer - who went by the name Paddy O'Hara - to befriend Osment and find out what happened to Ms Holland.

The undercover investigation, between December 2020 and July 2022, saw the officer pose as someone involved in the criminal underworld with links to organised crime.

His conversations with Osment were covertly recorded, amounting to more than 1,200 hours of footage - including repeated confessions relating to Ms Holland from the father-of-two.

Read more: Shocking moment gangsters shoot children in playground, as three thugs jailed for attempted murder

Read more: Moment millionaire British businessman is rescued by police after terrifying kidnap ordeal by gunmen in Ecuador

Man convicted of the murder of Claire Holland

Osment was arrested and charged with Ms Holland's murder in August 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence but was convicted by a jury at Bristol Crown Court by a majority verdict last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mrs Justice Cutts sentenced Osment to life and ordered him to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

In victim personal statements read to the court, the family of Ms Holland appealed to Osment to reveal where her remains were so they could lay her to rest.

Ms Holland's daughter, Rosie Holland-Hall, said: "You will never understand the harm you have caused to me.

"I will never forgive you for what you have done and the damage you have caused."

Darren Osment
Darren Osment. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Osment and Ms Holland, described as alcoholics at the time, had met in 2008 and had a child two years later.

During the trial, Andrew Langdon KC told the jury that Osment blamed Ms Holland for their child being taken into care and killed her in a drunken argument hours after she was last seen in June 2012.

Mr Langdon said it was believed that Osment had strangled Ms Holland before disposing of her body in water, though only Osment himself knew "the manner of her death and how her body was disposed of".

In footage from the undercover investigation, Osment is shown suggesting to Mr O'Hara that he had killed Ms Holland, cut her body up with a knife, and dumped her remains in water.

One clip captured the moment Osment said: "Mate, I trust you like a f****** brother ... it's just, I don't f****** cast my mind back to what I had to f******, do you know what I mean, it's not f****** pleasant bro. It was f****** horrible."

He tells him in another clip: "And then, I just mate, just I, you know, it's what it is, but it's all, all done, done and dusted, all the f****** work, clothes burnt outside, f****** everything's gone, everything's gone."

Osment appears to suggest he weighted down Ms Holland's remains so they would not come "floating back".

Mr Langdon told jurors how Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, had confessed to six different people including a former girlfriend, her brother, friends, the 999 call handler, Mr O'Hara and a prison inmate after his arrest.

The prisoner reported: "During the argument, Claire struck Darren.

In retaliation, Darren Osment grabbed Claire by the throat and took her down to the floor.

"Darren spoke and gestured that he pushed Claire down to the floor, on her neck and gestured with his hands that he was choking her. Darren said, 'By the time I'd let go, she was gone'."

Detective Superintendent Darren Hannant, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The undercover officer put his safety at risk to expose Osment's offending.

"He spent hours in his company and in doing so, was able to gather vital evidence to achieve justice for Claire and her family.

"The covert material showed Osment's actions on the night, and how the reality of what he had done had affected him.

"He was both disgusted by, and felt justification for, his actions, and on one occasion was physically sick when he saw a televised police appeal for witnesses."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman holding a metal cup of masala chai

Angry husband beheads wife after stabbing her 15 times for taking too long to make him a cup of tea

Israel Palestinians

Hamas leader in Cairo as talks over another Gaza ceasefire gather pace

Blade Silvano

Woman jailed after posing as man to trick female partner into sex over two-year relationship, with pair planning to marry
A man wanted for ransacking £26 million worth of valuables from British celebrities' homes, including Tamara Ecclestone (left) and Frank Lampard (right), has been arrested in Serbia

Suspect wanted for £26m raids on Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard's homes is arrested in Serbia

France Sexual Misconduct

French TV personality faces preliminary charge of rape

Brianna Ghey was killed in February

'Thirsty for murder': 'Warped children' found guilty of murdering trans teenager Brianna Ghey

Alex Saab

US releases ally of Venezuelan President in swap for jailed Americans – sources

Three men were jailed for the shooting

Shocking moment gangsters shoot children in playground, as three thugs jailed for attempted murder

Lawrence Bierton will spend the rest of his life in prison after bludgeoning 73-year-old Pauline Quinn to death with her coffee table at her home in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on November 9 2021

Killer given whole-life order for ‘senseless’ murder of neighbour at her home in Worksop

Why are even our national treasures forced to agonise like this?

MPs could stop widespread suffering at the end of life – why don’t they?

Internet

Three of the biggest porn sites must verify ages under EU’s new digital law

Storm Pia could bring travel chaos over Christmas (file photos from previous years)

Christmas travel chaos fears, as 70mph winds to sweep across Britain with Storm Pia this week

Daihatsu president

Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu suspends all vehicle shipments over safety cheating

Congo Elections

DR Congo votes for president amid fears election will not be credible

First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP and Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison MSP

Scotland drops legal battle with UK government to make it easier for children to change gender from the age of 16

Planes in formation

US flies bomber as part of joint drills with South Korea and Japan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roman Abramovich

Former Chelsea owner Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

Judge threw Princess from a 30ft drop during an argument with her boyfriend

'Callous' woman threw pet dog Princess from 30ft drop during row with boyfriend - then told vet to put her down
Universal is planning on opening a park in the UK

Universal Studios confirms plans for first theme park in UK

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
NASA Laser Demo Cat

Cat named Taters steals the show in first video sent by laser from deep space

Australia Airbnb sign

Airbnb admits misleading Australian customers by charging in US dollars

Hamas leader

Top Hamas leader ‘in Cairo for talks on war in Gaza’

Volcano erupts

Volcano spews magma in spectacular eruption in south-western Iceland

Sosthene Munyemana

Rwandan doctor sentenced to 24 years in France over role in 1994 genocide

Earthquake survivors

Chinese earthquake survivors endure sub-zero temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released
The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit