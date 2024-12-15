Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham shopping centre

Bullring Shopping Centre at Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A man has died after falling from the upper level of the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

The incident, which is reportedly not being treated as suspicious, happened on Friday evening.

Police were called at 9:04pm on Friday to reports that a man had fallen from the upper level of the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midland Police said in a statement: "We were called at 9.04pm on Friday (13 December) after a man fell from the upper level of the Bullring.

"The man sadly died at the scene.

"His next-of-kin have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner."

The shopping centre was reportedly closed after the incident.